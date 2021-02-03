Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $37.86.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

