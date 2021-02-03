Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Redburn Partners cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

