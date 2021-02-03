Request Hits 1-Day Volume of $985,461.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Request has a total market capitalization of $44.03 million and $985,461.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00068189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.00895889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00047661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.85 or 0.04604039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

