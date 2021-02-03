Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,482. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

