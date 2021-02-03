Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CONMED Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CONMED in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $113.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. CONMED has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2,841.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $87,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CONMED by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 221,493 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $20,689,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,308,000 after buying an additional 161,867 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 263,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $264,764.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $40,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

