Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mondelez International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.81. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 734,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

