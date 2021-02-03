Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on PXD. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $119.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $147.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.