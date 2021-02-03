Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trustmark Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Trustmark in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

In related news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,858,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

