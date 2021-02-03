Research Analysts Set Expectations for DSP Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for DSP Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for DSP Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSPG. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

DSPG stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $400.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

In other news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $78,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,847 shares of company stock worth $1,110,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DSP Group by 287.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

