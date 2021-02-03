Research Analysts Set Expectations for Investar Holding Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Investar in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. Investar has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter worth $1,672,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Investar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 757,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Investar by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Investar by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Investar by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

