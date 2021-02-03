Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter.

RFP stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $726.05 million, a PE ratio of -125.57 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $50,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $265,268. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

