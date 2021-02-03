Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

