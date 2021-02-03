Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.32.

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

