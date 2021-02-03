Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.72.

LB opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

