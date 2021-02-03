Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in NRG Energy by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in NRG Energy by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NRG Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 310,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

