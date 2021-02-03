Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 125 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,782 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $151.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

