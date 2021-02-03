Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 319 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,510 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,016,000 after buying an additional 1,524,469 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 332.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after buying an additional 413,783 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after buying an additional 323,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

