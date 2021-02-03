Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 411,516 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 411,516 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,227 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,980 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,375,000 after acquiring an additional 758,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,475,000 after acquiring an additional 894,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE LW opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.