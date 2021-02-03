Reviewing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) & Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII)

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hypertension Diagnostics and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 66.67%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and ClearPoint Neuro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million 36.52 -$5.54 million ($0.42) -57.14

Hypertension Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro.

Risk and Volatility

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -2.39, meaning that its stock price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro -55.55% -309.91% -34.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hypertension Diagnostics Company Profile

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to allow catheter-based minimally invasive procedures in the heart to be performed in an MRI suite. The company has a license agreements with The Johns Hopkins University; development agreement with Mayo Clinic to design and develop MRI-guided therapies for stroke; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

