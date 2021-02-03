Reviewing QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of QKL Stores shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QKL Stores and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QKL Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A Grocery Outlet 0 2 9 0 2.82

Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $46.30, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than QKL Stores.

Volatility and Risk

QKL Stores has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QKL Stores and Grocery Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QKL Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.48 $15.42 million $0.79 51.01

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than QKL Stores.

Profitability

This table compares QKL Stores and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QKL Stores N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats QKL Stores on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QKL Stores

QKL Stores Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors. The company also sells fresh-food items comprising raw meat, cooked meats, seafood, noodles and pastas, milk, yogurt, eggs, and packaged dumplings, as well as bakery items comprising breads, buns, and other self-prepared foods. In addition, it offers other non-food items, such as clothing and shoes, books and stationery, bedding and home furnishings, office supplies, toys, sporting goods, and other items, as well as electronics and household use items, such as irons, electric shavers, hair dryers, and massage machines. Further, the company operates department stores that sell brand-name and luxury clothing and accessories, cosmetics, small electronics, jewelry, books, home furnishings, and bedding, as well as have a movie theater and a traditional beauty salon. As of December 31, 2015, the company operated 25 supermarkets, 16 hypermarkets, and 4 department stores. QKL Stores Inc. is headquartered in Daqing, the People's Republic of China.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of November 10, 2020, it had 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

