Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.92

Shares of Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and traded as low as $18.68. Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 453,440 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £26.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.37.

About Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

