Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells $227,100.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

