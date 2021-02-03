Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $24.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVLV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 52,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,389. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 4,858,570 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $95,956,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $27,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,014,761 shares of company stock valued at $224,408,798 in the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after buying an additional 959,839 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $8,560,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 83.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 499,015 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $6,976,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Revolve Group by 191.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 380,348 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.