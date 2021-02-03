REVV Tops One Day Trading Volume of $848,775.00 (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One REVV token can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $22.18 million and approximately $848,775.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REVV has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00055447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00140042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00065988 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239584 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00039693 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,721,938 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

