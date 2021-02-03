Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

REXR opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

