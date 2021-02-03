RGC Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the energy company on Saturday, May 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of -0.47.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.