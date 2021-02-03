Richard K. Templeton Sells 109,584 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TXN opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average of $150.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 53,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 386,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

