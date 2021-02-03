Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $77.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.