RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.91

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.91 and traded as high as $17.38. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 1,756,424 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 287.38.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

