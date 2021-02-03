Ripio Credit Network Price Up 75.9% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 75.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $38.32 million and $3.29 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

