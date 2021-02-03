Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Down 10.5%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price was down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 4,336,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,714,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

