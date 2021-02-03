Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,872,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $205.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $217.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.14 and a 200-day moving average of $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $765,351.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,811.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $184,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,714 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.