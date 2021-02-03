Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $165.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

