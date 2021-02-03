Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 80,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.82.

Shares of TYL opened at $429.66 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $466.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.43 and a 200-day moving average of $389.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

