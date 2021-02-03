Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,417 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 468.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AGCO by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.84.

AGCO stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $118.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

