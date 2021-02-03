Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,974 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,430,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 9,272.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 704.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,199,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $14,370,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

