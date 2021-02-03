Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 25,207 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

NYSE:SNA opened at $178.62 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $193.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.03.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total transaction of $2,274,823.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,146,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,802 shares of company stock valued at $15,151,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

