Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.30% of Xerox worth $13,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xerox in the third quarter worth $98,467,000. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in Xerox by 17.1% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,940 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Xerox by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xerox by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xerox by 65.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,428 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Xerox stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xerox news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 60,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

