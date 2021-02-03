Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 11,334 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $2,853,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $635,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $188.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $209.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.