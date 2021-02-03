Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $941,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PriceSmart stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $102.53.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

