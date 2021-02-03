Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,300 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 854,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.6 days.

RHHVF stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.09. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925. Roche has a 52 week low of $281.04 and a 52 week high of $399.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.00.

Get Roche alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHHVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.