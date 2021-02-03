Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.10. Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 million and a P/E ratio of -43.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT)

Rochester Resources Ltd., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mina Real property that consists of eight mining concessions and one mineral claim covering an area of 21,367.42 hectares; and the San Francisco property, which includes twelve mining concessions covering an area of 18,125.05 hectares.

