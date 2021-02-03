Rogers Communications Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.12 per share for the year.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Rogers Communications by 42.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

