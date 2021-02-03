Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rollins in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.00 on Monday. Rollins has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rollins by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 628,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rollins by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,821,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,148,000 after purchasing an additional 596,055 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rollins by 65.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 573,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rollins by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 541,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

