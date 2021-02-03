Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 445 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total value of $301,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $371.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

