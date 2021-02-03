Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 718 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Globant were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.66. The stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,597. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.08. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $230.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.90.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

