Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ASML by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.53. 13,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.50. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $573.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

