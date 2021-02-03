Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,240,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $67.26. 3,292,929 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38.

