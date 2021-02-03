Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $372,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Teradyne by 42.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.42. 90,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.12. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,215 shares of company stock worth $22,259,831 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

