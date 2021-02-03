Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $610,000 in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,668,000 after buying an additional 698,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after buying an additional 1,712,155 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 463,639 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPHI traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.66. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPHI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

